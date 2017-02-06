Confessions & Confusions: Dealing With Comments About My Family

Source: savvytokyo.com Hello again! I am so grateful to all of you for taking the time to read my writings about my adoption and foster journey, commenting positively on them, and especially to those of you who asked for more. I’ve found myself an accidental advocate for adoption and fostering in Japan now, and I’m happy to have a receptive audience for what I have to say. I’m not an expert and I’m just sharing my story, but thanks to my ever-widening network of foreign adoptive and foster parents, I’m learning more and am happy to be the mouthpiece for so many people on the same journey. As a start, I would like to answer a question I frequently get asked, not only by you, but by other people around me: “How do people react when you tell them that your son is adopted and you have a foster daughter?” The Embarrassment Assumption Response About eight years ago, several weeks before we were about to move to our current prefecture with our recently adopted son, I was working out in a gym near my house. A neighbour’s European wife, who was on the next treadmill and I were chatting while we exercised. I told her about our situation and she said, “It’s good that you are going to a new prefecture. No one will know that he’s not yours.” To me, her saying this meant that by moving we were sparing ourselves the embarrassment of others knowing that we had to adopt a child in order to have a family. The “Lucky Child” Response Trying to be positive, a former colleague said, “Your son won the lottery.” At first, it was pleasing to think others thought that my husband and I, although completely inexperienced at first, would be totally awesome parents, but that …continue reading