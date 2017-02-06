Defined-benefit pensions retain lead over defined-contribution ant investors

Defined-benefit pension funds have lost none of their investment clout in the past 12 months despite attracting little attention beyond the highly specialised media as they have gone about their business of trying to secure comfortable retirements for ordinary men and women.

Figures derived from the latest edition of actuarial consultants Willis Towers Watson’s annual cornerstone study show that DB schemes remain concentrated in just five nations, the top three of which account for nearly 83% of the almost US$18 billion in total assets.

Overall the split between DB and defined-contribution schemes assets in the top seven nations is 54% DB 46% DC. in Japan it is 96% to 4%.

This year the report makes a very welcome effort to explain how exchange rates can impact nations’ relative standings in the table.

© 2016 Japan Pensions Industry Database/Jo McBride.



This blog would not exist without the help and humour of Diane Stormont, 1959-2012

