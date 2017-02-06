Dumb deals and the threat to Asian security

Source: East Asia Forum Author: Editors, East Asia Forum The furore that erupted around President Trump’s truncated telephone call with Australia’s Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull last week underlined the problems that not only Australia but partners from Berlin to Tokyo are now being forced to confront. How will these major partners, Beijing included, fare in dealing with the Trump administration and navigating the change that its advent brings to the established rules and global order? The threats to peace and security across East Asia are multiplying. The challenges of a nuclear-armed North Korea and Chinese assertiveness in the South China Sea are both pressing issues. Tellingly, Secretary of Defense James Mattis has been in Asia on a mission to reassure Japan and South Korea that the United States remains a reliable ally and is not turning its back on the region. Mattis assured Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Friday that the United States would stand by its mutual defence treaty, despite statements by President Trump during last year’s campaign that suggested he might pull back from American security commitments in Asia. ‘I want there to be no misunderstanding during the transition in Washington that we stand firmly, 100 per cent, shoulder to shoulder with you and the Japanese people’, said Mattis at the start of a meeting with Abe. Mattis’ mission was about restoring confidence in America’s alliance partnerships after the pounding they’d received from Trump’s own questioning of the contribution they were making to America’s global security purchase. Mattis’ ‘keep calm and carry on’ mission got no help from the fracas that erupted with Australia, perhaps America’s closest regional ally. All this played out to the background of Trump’s ordering a covert special forces operation in Yemen that went disastrously wrong and national security adviser, Michael Flynn, threatening war with Iran. This has not been a week …continue reading