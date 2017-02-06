Erotic Novel About Impotence a Huge Hit in Japan

Source: Japan Blog – Tokyo Osaka Nagoya Kyoto 夫のちんぽが入らない The news today features the best-selling book on Japan Amazon for the last week of January, called Otto no Chimpo ga Hairanai, or “My Husband’s D**k Won’t Go In”. It has outsold Haruki Murakami’s just-released and much-awaited new novel, “The Killing of the Leader of the Band of Knights” (our translation), with over 110,000 copies of “My Husband’s D**k Won’t Go In” having been snapped up to date. Cover of “Otto no Chimpo ga Hairanai” (“My Husband’s D**k Won’t Go In”)

Otto no Chimpo ga Hairanai is what is called a doujinshi (doh-jin-shee), literally, a “comrades’ book,” which is a genre of publication that started with aficionados of grossly erotic parodies of mainstream titles publishing them for each other – obviously in very small runs. However, with Otto no Chimpo ga Hairanai, the doujinshi genre seems to have made the leap to mainstream, much like the erotic novel Fifty Shades of Grey that caused a cultural storm in the West back in 2011. The press release for this book by the publishing company, Fushosha, says: “My Husband’s D**k Won’t Go In” is a shocking true tale that tells the story of a woman’s life. 18-year-old Kodama hooks up with a freewheeling young fellow student at university. But something happens on the first night that they sleep together. He simply cannot get it up at all. But, following this, they put the impotence issue to one side, deepen their relationship, and eventually marry. Yet, Kodama’s desire for her husband to consummate the marriage remains unfulfilled, and she goes on to experience even greater tragedy.” Otto no Chimpo ga Hairanai has earned three and a half stars on Amazon Japan, but the two reviews voted the most helpful give it only one and two stars, and describe it as a depressing tale of …continue reading