Food is Love!!

Source: city-cost.com It’s been a couple of months now since I got here in Japan, and until now I’m still in the process of adjusting. Everything was different way back home and I’m a little bit hesistant to be here at first, some aspects that makes me worried was about food. As far as I know some of Japanese people wants their food raw and sometimes half cooked which is I’m not used to. My worries wiped away the first time I tasted one of Japanese best sushi. Sushi was great for the reason that I craved for more..(sorry I wasn’t able to take a picture coz I was a newbie then and I’m a bit shy to striked pose with a cutie hot sushi chef just in front of us preparing it) I told myself maybe I can just lived eating sushi while I’m here knowing I gonna stay here for a long time but I was wrong, ‘coz in every restaurant we went by only few dish that my taste-buds rejected and most of them was superb and amazing that makes me eat more!!!Days goes by and I was able to experience and taste the combination of rice, a potato salad, tempura or a cuts of pork or chicken, a thin sliced cabbage and the like in one packed that they called “bento”. It was pretty amazing that you can bought it in a nearby convenience stores which scattered all through out the area in affordable and reasonable price. You don’t have to worry anymore whether you need to cooked or what for your packed breakfast, lunch or dinner. Stress free isn’t it? You can even bought it too on a half priced in some supermarket few hours before the stores closing time (better wait around 7pm and enjoy the …continue reading