Japan, The Perfect Place for Introverts

Source: city-cost.com I am an introvert, totally unfit for any form of city life. For those who know another introvert, you would know we are just very awkward people; ultra sensitive to aesthetics, slightly intolerant to having constant noise around. Having lots of people around makes me feel stressed, trying to make small conversations is super uncomfortable, lack of open spaces makes me feel trapped. However, I have managed to survive in Tokyo, the 2nd biggest metropolis in this world, for more than 3 years now. Amazing isn’t it? This is my secret…Japan is unique, the respect for personal space is something I have not encountered anywhere else. Even when you are walking on a crowded street, you would never have to rub shoulders or bump into anyone (well, maybe except tourists). No one really tries to make extensive small talks with you, a nod to say hi or excuse me will be suffice. Everyone is pleasant and respectful. The ability of spaces for those who needed a moment of silence is everywhere.Beauty puts me at ease and beauty is everywhere here. Not only do we have beautiful sceneries in the countryside, there are just so many beautiful sights everywhere. Summer, you get plentiful of sunflowers and streams in parks where you can have your kids out of your hair for a morning. Autumn, it’s red and yellow everywhere. Winter, of course you get snow and blue skies. Spring, you get the flowers, not just the plum and sakura blossoms, but the wild daisies on the roadside, the tulips that old grandma planted outside her house, the many many colorful species in the park upkept by volunteers. It is amazing that Japanese have this selfless duty to make …continue reading