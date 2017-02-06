LONDON FASHION WEEK MEN'S AW 2017

|
Source: JSTREETSTYLE
STREET STYLE OFFERINGS FROM DAY ONE
Dearly beloved of the fashion fraternity. We are gathered once again
to celebrate the union of all that is cool, stylish and individual on
London’s icy cold, damp, dark, streets. Well someone’s got to do it in
order for all of you to enjoy London’s style delights. So please do just that.
This is the amazing Betty Bachz, Co-founder of Moy Atelier
She wears heels by Chiara Ferragni, skinny jeans and jacket by Rockanne,
This is the Ex-Block B, K Rapper Zico 지아코
Foot Candy from Miu Miu Fall/Winter 2016 collection
These we like very much.
All images featured in this blog belong to and are shot by
Pat Lyttle of JSTREETSTYLE