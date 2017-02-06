LONDON FASHION WEEK MEN'S AW 2017

STREET STYLE OFFERINGS FROM DAY ONE

Dearly beloved of the fashion fraternity. We are gathered once again

to celebrate the union of all that is cool, stylish and individual on

London’s icy cold, damp, dark, streets. Well someone’s got to do it in

order for all of you to enjoy London’s style delights. So please do just that.

She wears heels by Chiara Ferragni , skinny jeans and jacket by Rockanne,

a top from Pam Hogg , an MCM bag and sunglasses by her own brand

Foot Candy from Miu Miu Fall/Winter 2016 collection

These we like very much. All images featured in this blog belong to and are shot by

Pat Lyttle JSTREETSTYLE of