Nothing But Love for THIS Love Hotel!

Source: Loco in Yokohama One of my favorite areas in Yokohama is called Shin-Yokohama. It doesn’t have a lot to offer, but what it has, it has in spades. For one there’s the ramen museum. Y’all know I’m big fan of ramen! (You can peek my ramen porn stash HERE). Ramen Museum in Shin-Yokohama But it’s not the ramen that draws me. You can also find me on the basketball court there all summer, but that’s not my major draw, either. Nope. Shin-Yokohama also has a respectably-sized Love Hotel district (Nothing compared to Shibuya or Shinjuku, but a wider selection than many other areas) on the far side of the Yokohama line tracks. Once you cross beneath the train tracks you’ll find yourself in the midst of a number of love hotels. I can’t do a comparison for you. Why? Because I haven’t stayed at any other Love hotel in this area. Frankly, I couldn’t imagine any of them living up to The Scene Hotel. And, once you’ve done the scene it’s kinda hard to go back to the okie doke. It is a Love hotel Supreme! (Cue ‘trane) You might want to listen while you dig this… I’m serious, and you’ll see why in a moment. The first time I went there a few years ago was my first visit to this love hotel area, and I had chosen it randomly, based purely on availability and convenience at the time. I had stayed at a number of Love Hotels by that time but, upon walking in the door, I was stunned at the classiness of the joint. I just knew it had to be well out of my price range. Wrong. Come to find out the place was designed! Yep, each floor has a different theme and all of the rooms were designed …continue reading