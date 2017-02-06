Blogs  >  SOCIETY

This Week in Tokyo for Feb 6-12, 2017

Gamers, nerds, dancers and liars unite! There’s something for people of all stripes to enjoy this week in Tokyo!

And if you’re doing something fun or interesting, be sure to leave us a comment or send us an email to have your event listed.

Monday: Improve your Japanese

Free Japanese Class

Improve your Japanese skills and make new friends with this informal class. The 80’s Cafe regularly hosts language exchanges and classes. Monday’s offering will be a casual Japanese conversation class.

Date
Mon, Feb. 5
Time
7:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m.
Location
80’s Cafe Akihabara, 1-21-4 Sudacho, Chiyoda-ku
Fee
Free with 1 drink

More Info

Tuesday: Practice your martial arts

Free Capoeira Class

Learn the exhilarating Brazilian martial art of Capoeira. This class is designed to introduce beginners to the dance, music, and acrobatics of Capoeira.

Date
Tue, Feb. 7
Time
8:15 p.m.-9:45 p.m.
Location
Studio Canary, Shibuya 1-4-6, Shibuya
Fee
¥500 adults / ¥200 students

More Info

Thursday: Spot a liar


Perfect Liars Club

Perfect Liars Club is a story interrogation, a storytelling show with a side of shrewd. Four storytellers tell you a story. Three are true, and one is a lie. Listen. Laugh. Interrogate. Vote. And then brace yourself for the shocking truth. Can you spot the liar?

Date
Thu, Feb. 9
Time
7:30 p.m.
Location
Good Heavens Bar, 2F 5-32-5 Daizawa, Setagaya-ku
Fee
¥1,500

More Info

Friday: Share your trivia


Nerd Nite Tokyo #8

Nerd Nite is “the Discovery Channel …continue reading

    