This Week in Tokyo for Feb 6-12, 2017

Gamers, nerds, dancers and liars unite! There’s something for people of all stripes to enjoy this week in Tokyo!
Monday: Improve your Japanese
Free Japanese Class
Improve your Japanese skills and make new friends with this informal class. The 80’s Cafe regularly hosts language exchanges and classes. Monday’s offering will be a casual Japanese conversation class.
Tuesday: Practice your martial arts
Free Capoeira Class
Learn the exhilarating Brazilian martial art of Capoeira. This class is designed to introduce beginners to the dance, music, and acrobatics of Capoeira.
Thursday: Spot a liar
Perfect Liars Club
Perfect Liars Club is a story interrogation, a storytelling show with a side of shrewd. Four storytellers tell you a story. Three are true, and one is a lie. Listen. Laugh. Interrogate. Vote. And then brace yourself for the shocking truth. Can you spot the liar?
Friday: Share your trivia
Nerd Nite Tokyo #8
Nerd Nite Tokyo #8

Nerd Nite is "the Discovery Channel