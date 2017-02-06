This Week in Tokyo for Feb 6-12, 2017

Gamers, nerds, dancers and liars unite! There’s something for people of all stripes to enjoy this week in Tokyo!

And if you’re doing something fun or interesting, be sure to leave us a comment or send us an email to have your event listed.

Monday: Improve your Japanese

Free Japanese Class Improve your Japanese skills and make new friends with this informal class. The 80’s Cafe regularly hosts language exchanges and classes. Monday’s offering will be a casual Japanese conversation class. Date Mon, Feb. 5 Time 7:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m. Location 80’s Cafe Akihabara, 1-21-4 Sudacho, Chiyoda-ku Fee Free with 1 drink More Info

Tuesday: Practice your martial arts

Free Capoeira Class Learn the exhilarating Brazilian martial art of Capoeira. This class is designed to introduce beginners to the dance, music, and acrobatics of Capoeira. Date Tue, Feb. 7 Time 8:15 p.m.-9:45 p.m. Location Studio Canary, Shibuya 1-4-6, Shibuya Fee ¥500 adults / ¥200 students More Info

Thursday: Spot a liar



Perfect Liars Club Perfect Liars Club is a story interrogation, a storytelling show with a side of shrewd. Four storytellers tell you a story. Three are true, and one is a lie. Listen. Laugh. Interrogate. Vote. And then brace yourself for the shocking truth. Can you spot the liar? Date Thu, Feb. 9 Time 7:30 p.m. Location Good Heavens Bar, 2F 5-32-5 Daizawa, Setagaya-ku Fee ¥1,500 More Info

Friday: Share your trivia