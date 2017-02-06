Blogs  >  SOCIETY

This Weekend: Tokyo Area Events For Feb 11-12

Source: savvytokyo.com

Cultural Festivities

Chinese Spring Lantern Festival

Celebrating the last day of the Chinese New Year, beautiful message-written lanterns with will be lit and sent to the heavens with the help of a stunning traditional dance performance.

Date
Sat, Feb. 11, 2017
Time
From 5:30 p.m.
Location
Yokohama Ma Zhu Miao (Shrine of Goddess of the Sea), 136 Yamashitacho, Naka, Yokohama, Kanagawa
Fee
Free admission

More Info


Spring Sights

Bunkyo Ume Matsuri

Before the sakura season kicks in, it’s time to enjoy the plums and there’s no better place to do so than at the Yushima Tenmangu Shrine in Tokyo’s Bunkyo ward. The approximately 300 plum trees are just starting to bloom, inviting visitors for a pleasant sight and scent. There will be also various performances, including a karaoke competition, traditional Japanese dances, shamisen and of course, lots of food stalls!

Date
Wed, Feb. 8 through Wed, March 8, 2017
Time
8 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Location
Yushima Tenmangu Shrine, 3-30-1 Yushima Bunkyo-ku, Tokyo
Fee
Free

More Info


Aspiring Artists

Shibuya J Gospel Festival 2017

Saturday in the park is never a bad idea, especially if live music is involved. This weekend, aspiring artists and groups from all over Japan — and some from abroad — will gather to perform live gospel music. If you’re into that kind of music — or you just want to support young musicians — this is your event.

Date
Sat, Feb. 11, 2017
Time
11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Location
Yoyogi Park Outdoor Stage, 2-3 JINGUMAE, SHIBUYA-KU, …continue reading
    