This Weekend: Tokyo Area Events For Feb 11-12

Source: savvytokyo.com Cultural Festivities Chinese Spring Lantern Festival Celebrating the last day of the Chinese New Year, beautiful message-written lanterns with will be lit and sent to the heavens with the help of a stunning traditional dance performance. Date Sat, Feb. 11, 2017 Time From 5:30 p.m. Location Yokohama Ma Zhu Miao (Shrine of Goddess of the Sea), 136 Yamashitacho, Naka, Yokohama, Kanagawa Fee Free admission More Info

Spring Sights Bunkyo Ume Matsuri Before the sakura season kicks in, it’s time to enjoy the plums and there’s no better place to do so than at the Yushima Tenmangu Shrine in Tokyo’s Bunkyo ward. The approximately 300 plum trees are just starting to bloom, inviting visitors for a pleasant sight and scent. There will be also various performances, including a karaoke competition, traditional Japanese dances, shamisen and of course, lots of food stalls! Date Wed, Feb. 8 through Wed, March 8, 2017 Time 8 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. Location Yushima Tenmangu Shrine, 3-30-1 Yushima Bunkyo-ku, Tokyo Fee Free More Info

Aspiring Artists Shibuya J Gospel Festival 2017 Saturday in the park is never a bad idea, especially if live music is involved. This weekend, aspiring artists and groups from all over Japan — and some from abroad — will gather to perform live gospel music. If you’re into that kind of music — or you just want to support young musicians — this is your event. Date Sat, Feb. 11, 2017 Time 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Location Yoyogi Park Outdoor Stage, 2-3 JINGUMAE, SHIBUYA-KU, …continue reading