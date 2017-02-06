Where would Australia sit in a US–China trade war?

Author: James Laurenceson, UTS

It’s time for Australia to get ready for a trade war between the United States and China.

Our security alliance partner looks set to pick a fight with our biggest customer. And all this on the back of the US abandonment of the Trans-Pacific Partnership, a rules-setting trade deal in which Australia was heavily invested.

US President Donald Trump gives a thumbs up as he departs the White House in Washington to spend the weekend in Florida 3 February 2017. (Photo: Reuters/Kevin Lamarque).

After Trump’s unlikely presidential victory a comforting consensus emerged that said once in office his policies would gravitate towards the pragmatic centre. This shift would be in contrast to the shrill rhetoric of his campaign, during which he threatened a 45 per cent tariff on Chinese imports.

Instead, during the transition period the president-elect surrounded himself with extreme China hawks. He appointed Peter Navarro as his chief trade advisor, a fringe academic whose publications include titles like Death by China and The Coming China Wars.

So fond is Trump of a bellicose trade policy that he showed a willingness to use Taiwan as a bargaining chip, unravelling 40 years of consensus between the US and China that there is only ‘one China’. Confirming this belligerence on trade, his first week in office was punctuated by talk of a 20 per cent tariff on Mexican imports.

It is reasonable to ask then, what is he cooking up on China?

