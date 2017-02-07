10 Cool Spots for Winter-Warming Street Food in Tokyo

Source: Gaijin Pot #commune246 #omotesando #tokyo Baby, it’s cold outside. Maybe all you want to do is curl up under the kotatsu (that table with an electric heater and a hanging quilt that retains heat) and the thought of leaving the house makes you sink even deeper under that warm, cozy blanket. But what if I told you that there was delicious, comforting, winter-warming food out there? That all you had to do was put on your coat and follow this list? While eating food outside in the cold may sound plain wrong if you want to stay warm, it’s all about eating the right foods. No yakitori, no small bites, no cold dishes — you want hearty, hot, spicy, filling items that will leave you ready to return to a perfect state of hibernation. Here’s where to find some winter-warming street food in the city. 1. Oden at Maruken Suisan What can be more thawing than a piping hot bowl of oden? Maruken Suisan is a standing bar and kiosk five minutes from Akabane station’s north exit that dishes out top quality oden stews and cheap atsukan (hot sake). Just some of their oden staples include hanpen (a pounded fishcake) and various types of nerimono (fish paste); boiled eggs, deep fried tofu, seaweed, shrimp and potatoes. Overwhelmed with the options? Choose the osusume (recommended) set. You can either eat the oden standing up or sit at the long table at the front of the store. When you’ve nearly finished your sake, march to the counter and get your glass filled with the oden broth — a warm and fuzzy finish. Address: 1−22−8 Kita-ku 02.20.2016 Delicious odens and hard working ladies!! 丸健水産 おでん待ちとたくましいお姉さんたち #oden#odenstand#yummy#instafood#japanesefood#soulfood#marukensuisan#akabane#tokyo#yumitaro16 #おでん#おでん屋#丸健水産#立ち喰い#赤羽#東京 A photo posted by Yumitaro (@yumi_taro) on Feb 19, 2016 at 11:58pm PST 2. Tacos at GoodHood Food Katsuki and Satoshi, a Japanese-American duo, …continue reading