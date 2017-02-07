8 Japanese Films for Foodies

Source: savvytokyo.com 1.Tampopo (1985/2016) Recently remastered in 4K resolution, 1985’s Tampopo tells the story of a band of ramen ronin who mentor a widowed restaurateur on her quest for the perfect soup recipe. Comic relief comes from the erotic exploits of a yakuza food addict. So, you name it, Tampopo has it: food (obviously), drama, violence, sex, inspiration and (unfortunately) a couple of unethical scenes. To give you an idea, when I watched it at the theater in Nashville, Tennessee, an offended individual actually got up and walked out. 2. Jiro Dreams of Sushi (2012) You don’t have to be a Japanophile or a sushi fanatic to fall in love with this documentary. An open heart is all you need. An empty stomach won’t hurt either. Jiro Dreams of Sushi is the tale of 85 year-old Jiro Ono, the oldest chef to earn three Michelin stars and regarded by many as the world’s greatest sushi master. Bringing forward strong aspects of Japanese culture, this documentary is essentially the tale of the pursuit of perfection and its cost, while featuring saliva-inducing, gorgeous close-ups of steamed rice and super fresh sashimi. 3. An (“Sweet Bean,” 2016) Have you tried a dorayaki (sweet bean-filled pancake) yet? If not, watching An will make you want to. Sweet bean-filled anything may or may not be yours truly’s guilty pleasure! This is the touching story of an uncommon friendship between a lonely male confectioner, a 76 year-old-woman and a high school girl. It is (dare I say it) a sweet and simple story told with plenty of heart. Exploring the power of life’s simple joys in relieving burdens, uniting souls and the need to hand down skills from generation to generation, An will definitely leave you moved. 4. Rinco’s Restaurant (2011) …continue reading</a>