A’ Design Awards 2017: International Call for Entries (Sponsor)

The 2017 A’ Design Award & Competition, the world’s leading international, annual juried competition for design, is now open. Interested designers, artists, architects, and companies can register and submit their realized designs and concepts at competition.adesignaward.com/registration.

The A’ Design Award & Competition seeks to showcase the talents and success of innovators from all design fields. Entries are carefully evaluated by a jury panel comprised of established academics, prominent press members, creative design professionals, and entrepreneurs. Competition categories include graphic design, fashion and apparel, photography, toys and games, furniture, architecture, and visual communication.

The A’ Design Prize includes PR and marketing services such as press release preparation and distribution, lifetime license to use “award winner” logo, a public relations campaign for winners, an award trophy, an exhibition of selected projects, and a gala night invitation.

More details including evaluation criteria, key dates, jury members, entry forms, and presentation guidelines can be obtained at whatisadesignaward.com.

The deadline for submissions is February 28.

Selected winners will be featured on Spoon & Tamago on April 15, the same day that results will be announced to the public.

Spiral Stool Stool by Daisuke Nagatomo and Minnie Jan (image courtesy MisoSoupDesign)

Phantom II Magical Coat Rack by Yu Hiraoka (image courtesy Yu Hiraoka Design)