Discover Kichijoji on a Free Guided Tour

Source: Gaijin Pot If free sightseeing, cultural experiences, local food and a chance to meet other Tokyoites sounds like a good way to spend a few hours on a weekend then this one-time tour is for you. Hoping to promote tourism to the area, representatives from Musashino City are inviting up to 100 foreign residents and tourists to take part in a half-day, guided tour of the local area.* It will feature street exploration, traditional workshops, performances, and the all-important free food and drink! The organizers are hoping that the tour will show people all the great things that Kichijoji has to offer. The catch? You’ll have to fill in an easy-peasy questionnaire at the end with your feedback. The Musashino City folks say that they’ll use that information to improve and expand on tourism services within the ward — so you could be instrumental in helping to make the area more attractive to foreign visitors. Details There are three different tours to choose from on a first-come-first-served basis (up to 25 people per time slot). After that, it’s a bit of a lottery as to what itinerary you get. All part of the excitement! Tour A Participate in a Kenbu (sword and poetry) dance experience

Explore the historic alleyways of Harmonica Yokocho

Sample healthy french food at Orchestra Cafe Tour B Watch and take part in a samurai action show

Discover the chic shopping street of Nakamichi

Dig into creative cuisine at Cafe Zenon Tour C Get all dressed up in a traditional Tomesode kimono (which you’ll get to wear for the whole tour!)

Visit Inokashira Park and the mystical Inokashira Benzaiten

Take part in a Furoshiki-making workshop Tour times The tours will take place on Feb. 25 and 26. Choose from the morning or afternoon slots as below (you can select as many as you like): Sat, Feb. 25

9 a.m.-1 p.m. or 1:30-5:30 p.m.



Sun, Feb. 26

9 a.m.-1 p.m. or …continue reading