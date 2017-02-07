How Taiwan’s authoritarian history could affect its current geopolitics

Author: Mark Harrison, University of Tasmania

Taiwan’s geopolitical circumstances confer very particular meaning to its social and political life, but other, less internationally prominent issues hold real substance for the Taiwanese people.

The landslide election of President Tsai Ing-wen from the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in January 2016 was not a surprise in terms of the vicissitudes of a democracy, but it took on significance in the context of cross-Strait and US–China relations. The Taiwanese elected a government that has declined to acquiesce to the so-called 1992 Consensus, and one that has questioned the role of business and party political interests in the period of ‘cross-Strait rapprochement’ under the previous government. In response, Beijing has sought to squeeze Taiwan’s international space and limited its own contact with Taipei.

A man wears a pin of the flag of Taiwan during Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen’s stop-over after her visit to Latin America in Burlingame, California, US, 14 January 2017. (Photo: Reuters/Stephen Lam).

The phone call between Tsai and the newly elected US President Donald Trump in November gave the Taiwanese rare international legitimacy. It also greatly irritated Beijing and threatened to reduce the Taiwanese to a gambit by the Trump administration in the new era of US–China relations. For China, Taiwan’s status is simply non-negotiable.

But although US–China and cross-Strait relations impart geopolitical significance to the democratic choices of the Taiwanese people, they form only part of their social, political and cultural concerns. There are important administrative …continue reading