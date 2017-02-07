If You Live in Japan and Never Use These, Consider Yourself Japanese

Source: Loco in Yokohama Over the course of my past 13 years in Japan I have found that many of my feelings I just can’t express well in Nihongo. The Japanese “cuss” words just don’t do it for me. For example, all the feelings I would use “Fuck” to express in English, I simply couldn’t feel with its Japanese counterpart. So I was forced to create my own means of expressing the profanity in my heart that periodically needs an outlet. Feel free to use mine if you haven’t created your own already. 10- Shippai fucking chatta: Fuck me! Fuck, I blew it! I fucked up! I use when I do dumb shit. I dunno…long list of situations for when I’ve used this. One time I had a chance to bag a huge account for my consulting company but blew it because I was trying to bury any signs of “foreign aggressiveness”, and in doing so came off as unexpectedly (and disappointingly) passive…I could see it in their faces and knew it as soon as it happened. Fuck me!! Live and learn. 9- Wakan fucking nai! – I don’t understand a goddamn thing you’re saying! Fuck does that mean? That’s Japanese? You gotta be fucking kidding me…This can be used when your Japanese girlfriend (or boyfriend) or spouse gets angry at you and starts to spew all sorts of Japanese they know you can’t follow, ala Ricky Ricardo spitting Spanish at Lucy on the “I Love Lucy” show. (I pity the person who has never seen I love Lucy. Lucille Ball is perhaps the funniest woman to ever grace the idiot box) Midway through their harangue, you shout this and wave dismissively. By no means is this the way to de-escalate or resolve conflict and in some cases may even provoke further conflict, but you’ll feel …continue reading