Kyoto's Most Authentic Temple Tofu

Source: kyotoursjapan.com Tofu can be a touchy subject for many foreign visitors. Most have not had pleasant experiences with this food in their home countries. I often hear from guests about their disdain for the gelatinous white cubes of soy, and how it's "boring," or even worse, "disgusting." My answer is that they simply haven't had good tofu yet. They key with this simple food is not just what the tofu itself is like, but what the chef does with it. A whole world of flavor and texture is waiting for you to discover in that simple white cube of soy, and KyoTours Japan wants to share a very special tofu restaurant with you. Okutan is one of Kyoto's finest tofu establishments with a history reaching back more than 350 years. The menu here is simple, and is known for the high quality tofu that is unlike anything you've had back in your home country. The multi course lunch is modeled after the same meals that are eaten by Zen priests in the nearby Nanzenji Temple, so it's a very authentic experience.