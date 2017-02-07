Some interesting articles on Kyoto accommodation, Tokyo and Japan cycling business

|
Hi All,
Sometimes I share links to some great articles on Japan travel.
Here they are:
How to stay at a Kyoko Ryokan
http://tg.tripadvisor.jp/news/graphic/kyototourism3/
Tokyo Cheapo
A three day itinerary in Tokyo for those who don’t like itineraries.
https://tokyocheapo.com/entertainment/tokyo-explorer-itinerary/
Tokyo Cheapo You Tube video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=21SUrox-Hbo
Terrie’s Take
Long time Japan resident, technology and business entrepreneur, Terrie Lloyd writes some interesting travel and business articles on his weekly Terrie’s Take.
https://www.terrielloyd.com/category/terries-take/
This week, he shares how his company is getting into the cycling business.
https://www.terrielloyd.com/terries-take/tt-882-tourism-edition-were-getting-into-the-cycling-business/
Skiing in Japan
If you are heading for skiing in Japan, check out JNTO’s site on skiing in Japan.
http://www.jnto.go.jp/eng/attractions/rest/outdoor/Skiing_in_Japan.html
Enjoy and have a great day.
Carole Goldsmith