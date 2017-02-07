The Ice-Cream Scoop!

Source: city-cost.com I grew up near a very famous Ice-cream shop in Dublin. People would come from far and wide to treat themselves to a “Teddy’s” ice-cream. It set the bar high for what I expect from ice-cream anywhere in the world. Japanese people love ice-cream and you can get ice-cream almost everywhere in Japan all year round, so I was hopeful when I first came to Japan that I wouldn’t miss my favourite treat from home. Then I taste my first ice-cream and I was sorely disappointed. My second , third… tenth time weren’t any better. In fact, I was here eight long years before I finally tasted a decent ice-cream that came close to the delectable delight that is an ice-cream cone from Teddy’s in Dun Laoghaire, Dublin.Despite getting off to a rocky start, a few ice-creams have made an impact on me over the years. So here’s the scoop, if you’ll pardon the pun, of the ice-cream I’ve tasted and enjoyed in the Kanto area to date.The first placeThe honor of the first place that I tasted sufficiently good ice-cream in Japan goes to Kuwaya in Minakami, Gunma. The shop is fun too and is easily distinguishable with the colourful cow outside. Interestingly, my husband wasn’t as awed by the ice-cream as I was, he found it too milky and sweet. So it maybe more palatable to the Western tongue!Place: KuwayaAddress: 702-2 Yubara, Minakami-machi, Tone-gun, Gunma-ken 379-1617Website: http://ameblo.jp/kuwaya/The best placeThe best plain ice-cream cone I have tasted to date is in Enomoto farm in Ageo, Saitama, and it is also the freshest I ever had. The farm is very popular with families due to the free play area that has push along rides, bikes and tricycles for children to play with. You can also pay to try milking the …continue reading