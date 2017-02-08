5 Halal-Friendly Restaurants In Tokyo

Source: savvytokyo.com Japan takes great pride in its commitment to providing quality food that’s tasty, healthy and superbly presented — and that’s exactly why it seems mottainai (wasteful) when it can’t be fully enjoyed by people with food restrictions and special needs. The good news is that more and more restaurants are making efforts to cater to those people. In this article, we’ll focus on some halal-friendly eateries in the city. What is halal food? First thing’s first. Though we’ve all heard of halal food, do we actually know what it is? And what it looks like? Maybe not exactly. In Arabic, halal, literally means “permitted” and therefore, halal food is food approved for followers of the Muslim faith to eat or drink. For food to be halal certified, it cannot include blood, alcohol, meat or any products from a “forbidden” animal (including pigs and any carnivorous animals or birds of prey) or meat or any products of an animal which has not been slaughtered in the correct manner in the name of Allah. In order to correspond to the above-mentioned rules, the following restaurants use specially processed food that is certified as halal. So where do you go if you want to eat halal? Here’s a list of several must-try, halal-friendly places in Tokyo that offer both authentic halal food and Japanese halal fusion . Manekineko, Shinjuku A photo posted by Kiazell C ➰ 蔡煜杰 (@kiazell) on Nov 28, 2016 at 6:37am PST Japan’s first-ever halal-certified karaoke restaurant is Manekineko in Shinjuku. Located just a minute’s walk from JR Yotsuya station, this restaurant has over 40 halal-friendly items on its menu, including ramen, French fries, yakisoba and fried chicken — all certified by the Malaysia Halal Corporation (MHC). The most popular of all is ramen and you can choose …continue reading