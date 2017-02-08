Back to the future for US–Japan relations

Source: East Asia Forum Author: Aurelia George Mulgan, UNSW Canberra Like so many other erstwhile friends and allies of the United States, Japan now faces the problem of navigating uncharted territory — how to deal with a Trump administration that demands to renegotiate the terms on which bilateral relations were previously conducted.

A TV monitor showing US President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is seen next to another monitor showing the Japanese yen's exchange rate against the US dollar at a foreign exchange trading company in Tokyo, Japan, 1 February 2017 (Photo: Reuters/Kim Kyung-Hoon). For the Abe administration, this represents an unwelcome return to Japan's 'America problem' of the 1980s and 1990s. In those decades, successive Japanese governments faced a litany of requests, demands, suggestions and even instructions as to how they should run their economy for the benefit of the United States and how it should stop 'free riding' and 'spend more' on defence to assume a fairer share of its own security burden. Not surprisingly, the Abe government is turning to the old playbook for dealing with new 'foreign pressure' (gaiatsu) from the United States on the economic and trade fronts.