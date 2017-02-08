Cheapo Valentine’s Day Ideas

Source: Tokyo Cheapo Cupid Statue in Ginza, Tokyo.

If you’re not satisfied with the rather restrictive Japanese “tradition”—more like a marketing ploy as far as cynics are concerned—of women giving men chocolates on February 14th, why not make things more romantic? Here are some ideas that are big on Cupid points, cheap and easy to put into action—just grab a red rose from the local flower shop and you’re good to go for Valentine’s Day in Tokyo.

See their eyes light up

After a nice (wallet-friendly) dinner, get some hot takeaway drinks and go for a wander, taking in the last of the winter illuminations together. If you missed them during the Christmas and New Year season, up until Valentine's Day is your final chance to catch both the