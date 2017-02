Source: Tokyo Cheapo It’s Valentine’s Day soon, and as you will have noticed, there is chocolate EVERYWHERE. It’s in cute heart-shaped boxes, it’s in baskets with puppies, it’s on your fries and now it can be in your ramen. Personally, the latter would always be my preferred option, but not everyone is convinced—will it be a match made in heaven or like a regrettable Tinder hook-up best forgotten?

By bringing in a local chocolatier and developing a special pork broth to complement the sweetness (in place of their usual anchovy base) trendy ramen joint Mensho have certainly given this their best shot. With a new restaurant in San Francisco and numerous in Tokyo, their attention to detail is taking them places. This year several