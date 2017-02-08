Cuisine and menu-reading guide to Japanese curry

Source: bento.com Surveys of Japanese schoolchildren reveal curry to be their very favorite dish, and affection for this ubiquitous comfort food extends into adulthood – along with ramen, curry rice is one of Japan’s national dishes. Its presence on menus dates back to the 1870’s when first it made its way to Japan via the British navy, which explains why it was originally a type of ‘yoshoku,’ or classic European cuisine. From early in its history, Japanese curry has had its own special character, very distinct from Indian, Thai, Vietnamese, Malaysian, or indeed British dishes of the same name. A few different styles are popular in Japan. “Oufu” (European) curries are a mix of European and Indian influences – basically the roux incorporates Indian spices simmered in a European-style stew based on meat or chicken stock….

…continue reading