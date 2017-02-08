Filling The Black Hole in the Space Program

When I was a kid, mankind had already walked on the moon, planted their flags in her and moved on to new business, mainly satellites. But, in Hollywood we were all over the galaxy.

At least white people were.

A handful of token blacks were out there, too, though. Back then, on TV and in film, blacks in space stood out for me like flies in milk.

I had a few faves though…

Well, I’m sure you all remember that black woman from the original Star Trek TV series, Lieutenant Uhura, which bore a striking resemblance to my elementary school’s name, (Uhuru Sasa, a swahili phrase meaning Freedom Now). C’mon, you gotta remember that galactic receptionist with the mini skirt, killer legs and perm, played with a great deal of grace by Nichelle Nichols.? Of course you do.

During my first months in Japan, I met Tomomi. She was cute, like most of the girls here. But, unlike most, she had great breast. I was never a breast man in the US, but here, they’re something of a novelty. And, to make sure everyone knew she was special, she wore low-cut sweaters and liked to lean over the table when you had a “man-to-man” lesson with her. The only things you couldn’t see were the nipples. Tomomi also had this unusual, apparently unconscious habit of crossing her arms and cupping her breast when she concentrated.

Needless to say, I liked teaching Tomomi.

In the teacher’s office, we often swapped students. According to the rules we weren’t supposed to, but everybody had a type of student or a particular student they didn’t want anything to do with. So, we’d make trades. “Dude, I’d take Satomi off your hands if you take Yoshi. He fucking makes me want to put my head through the wall.” “Oh, Fuck! I …continue reading