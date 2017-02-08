Source: Japan Cheapo What makes Japan so amazing to travel in is the variety; with every new prefecture, city or village you find something unique. Consisting of 47 prefectures—including 43 traditional prefectures, two urban prefectures (Osaka and Kyoto), one territory (Hokkaido) and the Metropolis of Tokyo—Japan has a lot of ground to cover, and a lot of surprises to unearth. If you’re thinking of venturing outside of the obvious, here are some highlights to help you pick your prefecture!

We’ve divided them by region, with this part covering the stunning Kyushu region. Filled with beautiful beaches, wild forests and plenty of islands to explore, Kysuhu is the holiday destination of Japan. You need not look further for the perfect getaway—bu The post Japan by Prefecture: The Kyushu Region appeared first on Japan Cheapo. …continue reading