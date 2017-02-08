Train etiquette in Japan: More of the 'don'ts' than the 'dos'

Source: city-cost.com Train travel is, for the most part, a joy in Japan. Clean, efficient, frequent, intuitively common-sense, not bank-breaking on the wallet, and increasingly multilingual. Most people come away from Japan rightly singing the praises of the nation’s train systems. Part of this glowing reputation has to be down to the people riding them. Mostly polite, mostly ‘group’ conscious, and mostly obeying of the rules and common train etiquette. Mostly …There are rules for a reason, though; without them some people wouldn’t care. Even with them, some people don’t, but the numbers are probably reduced. In Japan it’s not unusual to see polite appeals from authority for passengers to pay attention to rules, situations regarding safety, and the desired etiquette that comes with shared spaces and services. Interestingly these polite appeals tend to have more of a presence than the blunt threat of fines or legal action that you might find in other nations. Some anti-authoritarian types might sneer something along the lines of, ‘Rules are there to be broken.’, and foreigners in particular are often unwittingly guilty. So, to avoid surprise, embarrassment, and causing upset among the locals let’s take a look at what one can expect to find in terms of rules (written and not) and common etiquette on Japan’s trains. These would be more of the ‘don’ts’ rather than the ‘dos’ for Japan’s trains.*In this case, we are talking more about commuter trains, urban subways, and local inter-city services, although some of this will apply to high-speed long-distance train travel, too.Openly changing the baby’s nappyI’ll just throw this one in to get us off to a flying start.Yes, this is something that happened on a train in Tokyo. A family of three; mum, dad, and baby. …continue reading