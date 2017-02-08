Source: Japan Cheapo Rising above Mt. Torafusu lies the architectural beauty Wayama Castle. Travel southeast and cherry blossoms engulf Kimiidera, a temple overlooking the sea on one side and the town on the other. All of this one hour away from Osaka, making Wakayama the perfect spring day trip.

|credit|

The gates to an underestimated prefecture

Wakayama Castle was originally built in 1585 by Toyotomi Hideyoshi who successfully unified Japan after the death of Oda Nobunaga a few years earlier, and who also initiated invasions into the Korean Peninsula. The castle’s main purpose was to strengthen the warlord’s hold over the southern region of Kansai and command the Kii Peninsula. The construction was supervised by Hideyoshi’s younger brother The post Wakayama Castle: A Sight for the Seasons appeared first on Japan Cheapo. …continue reading