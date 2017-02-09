5 Art Exhibitions To Look Forward To In 2017

Source: savvytokyo.com It’s always great to start the year with something to look forward to — and as far as Tokyo’s art scene is concerned, it will be a busy one. From famed polka-dot queen Yayoi Kusama lifeworks, to the changing looks of contemporary fashion designers, to art installations introducing the mesmerizing art of Southeast Asia and India, 2017 is bound to get your ‘art racing. Here are just a few of the many art events happening in the capital that are not to be missed. Yayoi Kusama: My Eternal Soul © Photo by ©YAYOI KUSAMA World-renowned avant-garde artist Yayoi Kusama’s exhibition traces the history of her polka-dot themed works and is bound to be a truly captivating and immersive experience. If you’ve ever wondered why her art is so eccentric — or why she loves matching pumpkin-yellow robes with her bright red hair — this exhibition may be the key to your answers. Featuring old and new polka-dot artworks and 130 works from the painting series “My Eternal Soul” Kusama has been working on since 2009, this is a fascinating exhibition for any lovers of Japanese modern art. When: Wed, Feb. 22 – Mon, May 22, 2017

Where: The National Art Center, 7-22-2 Roppongi, Minato-ku, Tokyo

How much: ¥1,600 (general), ¥1,200 (university), ¥800 (high school) N.S. Harsha: Charming Journey Join N.S. Harsha on a journey through India’s economic development, its life and the everyday relationships between people in his homeland. Known for being a master of miniature paintings depicting the modern reality of India, N.S. Harsha is a rising artist we should all keep an eye on. This art event will be one in a continuing series of solo exhibitions at the Mori Art Museum featuring mid-career artists from Asia …continue reading