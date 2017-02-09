Never miss a freebie! Sign up for our weekly events newsletter.

Perfect Liars Club (Feb 9): A smash-hit comedy story interrogation show hailing all the way from Washington, DC. Four people tell an incredible story—but only three of them are true. Listen, laugh, suspect, interrogate—then vote. Are you shrewd enough to spot the liar? All taking place at Good Heavens bar in Shimokitazawa. Entry is 1,500 yen and includes a drink.

Nerd Nite Tokyo (Feb 10): Nerd Nite is “the Discovery Channel with beer”, a worldwide monthly event series that mixes presentations, performances, trivia, demos, music, and of course drinking. Themes for the February event include earthquakes, non-profits in Japan and astrological big bangs.

Lantern Festival

The post Cheapo Weekend for Feb 11-12: Lanterns, Kites and Plum Blossoms appeared first on Tokyo Cheapo.

…continue reading