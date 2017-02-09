Expectation vs Reality: Google’s New Live Camera Translation

Source: Gaijin Pot You’d be forgiven for not noticing that the Google Translate app recently rolled out a big upgrade. However, Google Translate now allows you to point your camera at some Japanese text and translate it live. I remember trying to awkwardly translate some kanji at a restaurant in an earlier version and ordered what I thought was some “Western food” but instead was delivered a fish — it’s heart neatly placed next to it on the plate and its eyes staring back, judging me. But with the advent of this update, I decided to give it a test to see if it could save me in the future. Café au lait hidden warning I decided to start small. Looking at my messy desk, I spotted this morning’s Café au Lait, a latte brand you can buy at all the convenience stores. Having seen the new design on its carton, I decided to investigate what the strapping young man on the front was trying to tell me. It was clear that Cafe Au lait — or should I say, “nine ferrite” — was trying to warn me about the upcoming “Hee breather war.” I guessed the only way to stop this was to buy more. Clearly a hidden message. 53.1% of women know the internet I assumed my previous restaurant attempt failed due to a poor angle. So, I decided to grab some junk mail from the mountain that appears in my letterbox every morning. I had always wondered what deals I was missing out on. So I picked one that looked like it offered the most amazing opportunity, and with credit card in hand, scanned the image. It turns out …continue reading