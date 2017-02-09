India’s not so ‘business as usual’ budget

Author: Rajiv Kumar, Centre for Policy Research

India’s 2017–2018 budget has brought back the cheer to those who had begun to doubt the growth and investment-promoting credentials of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. The common expectation was that this would be a palpably populist budget in advance of the assembly elections presently unfolding in five states. But Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders could not find a single objectionable element in the budget to combat Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party and its relatively favourable electoral prospects. Gandhi’s only charge was that it was a pointless budget that could not bring the bullet train to India.

A labourer carries vegetable oil packets on a tricycle as a man stands in front of his shop selling food grains, at a wholesale market in Kolkata, India, 4 January, 2017. (Photo: Reuters/Rupak De Chowdhuri).

” data-medium-file=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/RTX2XLGS-400×265.jpg” data-large-file=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/RTX2XLGS-400×265.jpg” title=”A labourer carries vegetable oil packets on a tricycle as a man stands in front of his shop selling food grains, at a wholesale market in Kolkata, India, 4 January, 2017. (Photo: Reuters/Rupak De Chowdhuri).” src=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/RTX2XLGS-400×265.jpg” alt=”A labourer carries vegetable oil packets on a tricycle as a man stands in front of his shop selling food grains, at a wholesale market in Kolkata, India, 4 January, 2017. (Photo: Reuters/Rupak De Chowdhuri).” width=”400″ height=”265″ srcset=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/RTX2XLGS-400×265.jpg 400w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/RTX2XLGS-150×99.jpg 150w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/RTX2XLGS-768×509.jpg 768w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/RTX2XLGS-300×199.jpg 300w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/RTX2XLGS-250×166.jpg 250w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/RTX2XLGS-100×66.jpg 100w” sizes=”(max-width: 400px) 100vw, 400px”>

The budget has stuck to the critical tasks of generating employment, promoting private investment, pushing up consumption and improving the delivery of subsidies and public services. Most importantly, it attempts a radical cleansing of the economy, which is necessary for India to mount a robust and equitable growth path in an environment of greater transparency, accountability and declining corruption.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance coalition government has learnt some valuable …continue reading