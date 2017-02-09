Japan exhibits at AIME2017

Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO) will once exhibit at the Asia-Pacific Incentives and Meetings Expo (AIME2017) at Melbourne Convention & Exhibitions Centre on 21-22 February 2017.
At 10:30 each day JNTO will be presenting all you need to know about Japan as a destination for international business events.
A destination like no other, Japan offers a diverse and unique selection of world-class meeting venues and incentive experiences, with something new and exciting to discover on every visit. Japan was host to 355 international conventions last year, making it the number one destination for business events in Asia. Japan will also host a number of large-scale international sporting events, including the 2019 Rugby World Cup and 2020 Olympic Games.
Japan’s cities are dynamic and sophisticated—an intrinsically Japanese combination of tradition and innovation. A wealth of spectacular natural beauty makes each city a breath-taking backdrop for your meeting. In addition, Japan invites you to discover warm hospitality, stunning hotels, traditional inns, impressive and unusual venues, both ancient