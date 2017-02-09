Romance in Four Seasons in Japan

Source: city-cost.com Date possibilities in Japan abound. Depending on your preferences, they can include cafes, restaurants, picnics in the country’s beautiful parks, excursions to dazzling scenic areas, or a private pool at one of Japan’s countless onsen. Where to buy flowers and chocolates for your date is also included. All of these are typically very approachable and safe.Here are some spots to try out:Cafes – Coffee is popular in Japan in a big way. Cafes in Japan are great, quiet places to talk over a cup of coffee or a matcha drink. Larger cities offer novelties like themed cafes, and you can choose to impress your date with an expensive specialty drink, or go somewhere more modest. Young Japanese couples may be seen even at Starbucks, shyly enjoying their espresso together.Restaurants – Wherever you are in Japan, there is a restaurant nearby for any couple to enjoy. A relaxed meal on the tatami in a soba or udon house is a pleasant way to spend an evening with someone. For a more brisk and lively meal, there is always sushi; and Italian restaurants serving seafood, spaghetti and coffee are very popular with young Japanese. If you have money and want to impress, Japanese haute cuisine, featuring many tiny perfect dishes, is a beautiful experience to share; and if you want to drink, izakaya or Japanese-style bars offer excellent food as well as drink in an intimate, screened setting. Of course, there is also Kentucky Fried Chicken, a favorite of young couples on Christmas. Parks – Nothing on earth is more romantic than cherry-blossom viewing in the spring months. Even though the parks are often crowded with young and old, couples can be seen strolling together among the falling petals. Kimonos are an elegant addition and highly recommended. At other times of year, …continue reading