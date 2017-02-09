Sousei no Onmyouji Episode 43 Impression

On this episode, Rokuro learns about his specific origin and the Exorcist Founder’s origin from Arima. Later, he tries to comprehend and plan his next goals.

Okay, I already kinda knew Rokuro is possibly a full Basara (and not human) because of his “red eyes” and “teeth design”. I mean come on, the typical anime/manga character with those design traits are mainly demon-like. So it’s basically predictable. Although, this filler episode is way better than most of the previous ones because of the full important story details about Exorcist Union’s Founder aside from our male lead’s. Now what will be the Twin Star duo’s next plan to fight back against Yuuto? Overall, another story filler but is much better than the previous ones.

Conclusion: Another story filler but is much better than the previous ones.