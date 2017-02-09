The ‘comfort women’ issue after the fall of Park Geun-hye

Author: Kazuhiko Togo, Kyoto Sangyo University

The demise of Park Geun-hye’s presidency since October 2016 due to the ‘Choi Soon-sil affair‘ is an astonishing development in South Korean politics. Many Korea-friendly Japanese have watched it with a sense of concern, hoping that the South Korean people would find a way to overcome their present difficulties and come back to Northeast Asian politics with invigorated energy.

A statue symbolising comfort women is seen during a weekly anti-Japan rally in front of the Japanese embassy in Seoul, South Korea, 30 December, 2015. (Photo: Reuters/Kim Hong-Ji).

But when Park’s demise resulted in denial of all that she had achieved as president, the ‘comfort women’ agreement her government reached with Japan in December 2015 became an easy target for attacking the regime. The once domestic affair began to take on an international dimension.

The Japanese government and public in general stayed calm as the ‘comfort women’ issue again returned to the realm of presidential election campaign debates. But when a new statue of a comfort woman was erected in front of the Japanese consulate in Busan in response to growing South Korean popular emotion, the Japanese government took countermeasures including recalling the Japanese Ambassador to South Korea, Yasumasa Nagamine, from Seoul on 9 January 2017.

