8 Great Snow Festivals to See in Japan

Everyone loves snow and Japan is no exception to that rule. Through the cold winter months, these festivals are sure to give you a warm, fuzzy feeling inside. Whether you’re spamming Instagram with pics of Sapporo’s Snow Festival right now, or feeling out in the cold because you couldn’t make it this year, it’s time to start planning for the next adventure!

Sapporo a snow-go? Plan ahead for next year.

The most famous snow festival is the Sapporo Snow Festival held on Japan’s northernmost island, Hokkaido. Over two million people make the trek to this winter wonderland every February to get a glimpse of the towering snow sculptures that take over Sapporo’s city centre. There’s loads to see and do no matter what the time, although these gravity-defying structures look mighty fine all lit up after sunset. Beware that you do need to book super early for this one (looking at a year to eight months in advance) or expect to pay through the roof for accommodation.

2017 dates: Feb 6 – 12

I totally missed Hokkaido off my itinerary, are there any festivals near Tokyo?

No problemo! Honshu is blessed with tons of snow this time of year so you can take the shinkansen (bullet train) to one of the nearby prefectures for skiing, snowboarding and snow festival-ing.

The closest festival to the capital is in Nikko in Tochigi Prefecture. Called the Yunishigawa Onsen Kamakura Festival it’s about two and a half hours from Tokyo. Good for a day trip, I know, but why not stay overnight and soak in the town’s numerous onsen (hot springs) …continue reading