Abe’s lean into Trump

Author: Ippei Yamazawa, Hitotsubashi University

In January 2017, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe visited Australia, Malaysia and Vietnam. While all three countries participated in the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) negotiations, these visits were not intended to strengthen TPP unity against US President Donald Trump’s loud objections. Abe rebuffed Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull’s suggestion of concluding the TPP among the remaining 11 participant countries.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe addresses media following a meeting with then President-elect Donald Trump in Manhattan, New York, 17 November 2016 (Photo: Reuters/Andrew Kelly)

Some experts in Japan argue that the remaining participants should ratify the TPP and wait for the United States to join in a few years. They insist that Japan should not follow Trump’s suggestion of instigating bilateral negotiations with the United States. The TPP without the United States will not benefit some participants, including Japan and Vietnam. However, so long as the TPP remains the model for free trade agreements in the 21st century — as Abe has repeated on a few occasions — Japan and Australia are justified in trying to unite the remaining TPP members, sign the treaty and wait until the United States returns to a free trade regime in a few years.

But Abe has not acted upon such advice. As Trump quickly rejected the TPP and demanded that Canada and Mexico renegotiate NAFTA, Abe leant forward, presumably …continue reading