Finding Flexible Childcare Options in Tokyo

Shortly before my daughter's first birthday, I was set to return to part-time work. This meant I had to reach into the depths of my "too-hard basket" and consider delving into the world of Japanese daycare centers. Most people with young children in Japan would be well-aware of the challenges associated with this. Facilities are in great demand and low supply, private ones are expensive (and in some cases unregulated) and public services have a strict entrance process. The situation varies by city, but I was once told that where I live, 50 percent of families considered high priority (based on work and family situation plus a number of other factors) weren't able to find a spot in one of their local public care centers. It's hard enough for family members working full-time jobs on a regular schedule, but as a part-time worker with an irregular schedule I knew that I'd be considered low priority for a coveted spot in a public daycare. Given the demand, I also wasn't sure whether I'd be able to find a private center where I could pick and choose hours to suit my schedule. Call me a pessimist, but I was resigned to either forking out big bucks for a regular nanny or putting my child into private daycare full-time — unnecessarily. And then a friend brought to light the existence of "temporary daycare" (ichiji hoiku, ichiji atsukari or tokutei hoiku) Ichiji Hoiku: Temporary Daycare Ichiji hoiku (一時保育）is temporary or short-term daycare, meaning daycare provided on an hourly or daily basis. Flexibility ranges from same-day bookings for the specific hours you choose, to a fixed schedule of full, specific days each week. Who provides this service? First a bit of background. In Japan, there are many different types of daycare facilities that are subject to different