Hinamatsuri Exhibition at Keio Plaza Hotel Tokyo

Source: Japan National Tourism Organization Keio Plaza Hotel in Shinjuku, Tokyo is hosting a special exhibition to celebrate Hinamatsuri (Girls’ Dolls Festival) from 1 February to 27 March 2017. The event is held annually and is much-loved by guests. This year’s event will feature some 6,500 finely hand woven silk doll decorations, Japanese art items depicting scenes from Japanese female culture from the Meiji Period (1868 to 1912) and “Bonsai” miniature decorative sculptured plants to give visitors a taste of Japan’s traditional arts. Guests to the exhibition can enjoy Hinamatsuri themed menus in one of the hotel’s many restaurants. Events Silk doll decorations These art ornaments have been hand stitched by the quilt artist Mitsuyo Matsuyo and some 90 members of her art group expressly for this exhibition using finely woven silk cloth from old kimonos. The ornaments have various symbolic meanings for the hope and happiness of children. These include monkeys to ward off calamities, mandarin ducks reflecting love between spouses and pillows representing children who sleep well and grow healthily. Hand woven silk decorations Mataro Doll Display Traditional Mataro Dolls from Kamikamo Shrine in Kyoto will be displayed in the 3rd floor main lobby to welcome guests to the hotel. Bonsai Bonsai are a traditional part of Japanese culture with a history dating back to the Heian Period (794 to 1185). Through the Meiji Period, women were introduced to bonsai as part of their learning on refinement and etiquette. The display will feature a selection of traditional pots and paintings showing bonsai from the Meiji Period, giving insight on how bonsai played a role in women’s lives in the past. In addition, a selection of eye-catching Bonsai cultivated by Omiya Bonsai Village will be on display for guests. Bonsai cultivated by Omiya Bonsai Village Special Hinamatsuri Lunch From 1 February …continue reading