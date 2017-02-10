Making the Ordinary Extraordinary with Keisuke Unosawa

Source: Gaijin Pot The story of Keisuke Unosawa’s design career is far from ordinary. You won’t find skills developed at a prestigious design school or an expensive intern program abroad; there are no recurring childhood dreams to have work featured in MoMA (that just happened incidentally). In fact, it all started… on a boat. At 17-years-old and out of high school early (“I didn’t find it fun,” he says), Unosawa left home to pursue a career as a musician or actor. He got a job at the Takeshiba ferry terminal in Hamamatsucho, Tokyo, taking on random jobs like carrying luggage and washing up. It was then that he started to draw. “I started to sketch what was around me. Things like the plates that I was washing, the inside of the ship, the views that I saw and the people there.” A portfolio slowly began to form, inspired by the ordinary life that Unosawa was living every day. Eventually, he decided to send his drawings to different publications to see what would happen, including the kind of heavyweight media that would make even the most ambitious artist quake. He laughs. “Everything was rejected,” he says. “But I kept sending them.” From rejection to recognition Eventually, somebody did recognize his talent. Luckily that somebody was important. An example of one of Unosawa’s card and envelope designs for Corazon. “The editor of Marie Claire Japan was kind enough to meet me in person — to tell me that my illustrations were bad,” he says. “But he also told me that there was potential there. He suggested I should start with graphic design and found me my first job in the industry.” The job was with Dentsu Corporation back when it was the world’s largest private advertising agency. While there, Unosawa worked closely with the director making advertisements for big-name clients like Japan Railways. The Apple …continue reading