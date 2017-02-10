The limits to Russia’s potential THAAD response

Author: Anthony V. Rinna, Sino-NK

The US military’s Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD) missile system is slated to be operational in Seongju, South Korea by the end of 2017. THAAD has been met with vocal opposition among South Korean citizens as well as diplomatic protestations from China and Russia. China has been more strident than Russia about the potential dangers of THAAD, while Russia has been outspoken on the need for closer cooperation with China in response to the defence system.

Russia’s Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, former US president Barack Obama and South Korea’s President Park Geun-hye attend an EAS Meeting alongside the ASEAN Summits in Vientiane, Laos 8 September, 2016. (Photo: Reuters/Jonathan Ernst).

Nevertheless, Russia has recently been more vocal in its opposition. The Russian defence ministry stated in 2016 that THAAD will factor into Russia’s strategic planning for the Asia-Pacific region. More recently the Russia ambassador to Seoul hinted during a press conference with members of the South Korean media that if THAAD is indeed installed in South Korea then Russia will respond with its own countermeasures.

Much analysis of THAAD and its implications for regional security have focused on the dynamics of relations between powers China, Russia and the United States, and to a lesser extent on …continue reading