Special Event: Mug Cup Portrait Pop-Up Date: Sat Feb 11th 13:00-16:00

When most of people walk around town, they see a dissonant array of buildings, people and objects that add up to little more than background noise. When artist/illustrator Mariya Suzuki takes to the city, the same drab terrain comes to life in bold colors and insightful vignettes of the intimacy born between people and the places they inhabit.

“I capture scenes from everyday life, so in a way, my drawings are like my diary,” explains Suzuki. “I like to draw the mundane moments that otherwise flit away and are forgotten.”

In her new show, "Urb