[My Japanese Life – Ep 02]: Anika from Germany

Source: Zooming Japan It’s time for another episode of “My Japanese Life”.

This series has been brought to life to show you the different kinds of lifestyles, visa types and experiences of foreigners living in Japan. Today’s episode is featuring Anika, a fellow German woman who’s been living in Japan for many years. Today’s “My Japanese Life”: (Nick)name: Anika

Anika Nationality: German (♀)

German (♀) Time spent in Japan: Almost 5 years

Almost 5 years Visa type(s): Cultural Activities -> Working Holiday -> Spouse

Cultural Activities -> Working Holiday -> Spouse Profession(s) in Japan: Gardener / Garden Designer

Gardener / Garden Designer URL: www.japanesegardens.jp How / why did you end up in Japan? I met my husband during my internship in Japan and ended up staying with him. Was it easy to come to Japan (visa / job)? I got an internship through an organization. This part was quite easy. When I decided to go back to Japan with a Working Holiday Visa, I was very very lucky that my internship company continued to employ me and I could also continue to stay in my room. What were the difficulties you had to struggle with at first? The change from organized internship to WH wasn’t as easy as expected. There was paper I didn’t do, because I wasn’t aware of it. My lack of Japanese wasn’t a help either… Did you struggle obtaining things one might need for daily life at first such as bank account, cellphone, credit card, driving permit? Nope. I needed a bank account for the internship, so my host family helped me setting one up. I got a prepaid cellphone – no problem with this either. And because Japan is a cash using country, I didn’t need a credit card.

When I started to need such things I was already married and had another job, which made things easier. What was your first job in Japan? I worked as …continue reading