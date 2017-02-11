Relaxing in Nara: )

Hi,there：）

How are you today?

Today,I would love to introduce about one of my favorite cafe in Nara.

It is called -Kuruminoki-くるみの木(Trees Of Walnut).

The emibience of the cafe is very lovely cozy and comfy…

You can not only enjoy the deserts and cakes but also get fancy and lovely knickknacks.

And the wife and huzband who are really kind and nice own and run the cafe, they will be walcoming and take care of you!

Such a lovely place there are: )

http://www.kuruminoki.co.jp/ichijyo/

If you explore in Nara,please visit there: )

I hope you have a lovely day!!