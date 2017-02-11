Should we fear US protectionism?

Source: East Asia Forum Author: Jong Woo Kang, ADB US President Donald Trump has signed executive orders to withdraw the US from the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) and renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). Both moves translate his pre-election criticisms of the current international trade regime into concrete action. The US withdrawal from the TPP is a major setback to international efforts to foster freer regional trade and investment in the Pacific Rim. It is also a significant dilution of the previous Obama administration’s ‘pivot’ to Asia strategy. The Trump administration is likely to favour bilateral trade deals over regional or multilateral blocs, which will have significant ramifications for its trading partners. One crucial drawback in having multiple bilateral trade agreements compared to entering regional or multilateral trade deals is the additional costs incurred to the business sector from complying to different rules of origin. This concern has underwritten the argument for regional and global trade regimes that govern international flows of goods and services through unified rules and standards. Regional trade regimes that allow cumulative rules of origin — which allows countries to share production with others in complying with relevant rules of origin provisions — can also facilitate value chains among contracting parties. This expands the scope for an international division of labour. Bilateral trade deals will not be able to replicate these gains. There’s also debate about the breadth and depth these two options offer vis-à-vis trade and investment liberalisation. While regional and global trade regimes can expand the coverage of countries involved — and in turn the scope of trade and investments flows governed — the degree of liberalisation could be lighter given that multiple economies are involved in laying the common ground. On the other hand, bilateral trade agreements can aim for deeper and broader liberalisation by focusing on mutual interests …continue reading