Tio Pepe Spanish Restaurant Kyoto.

The owner/chef is Spanish and has a long connection with Kyoto having operated his restaurant in a number of locations in the ancient capital.

The menu offers various set courses including paella, tapas and other Spanish favorites such as Spanish ham, Spanish goat and sheep cheeses and delicious calamares and chipirones en su tinta. The wine menu is extensive and excellent as was the service and postprandial Spanish brandy.

Tio Pepe is decidedly mid-to-up-market and an excellent place to go with the family or on a date to impress. Prices are middling to high but fine value for money considering the ambiance and quality of the food.

Tio Pepe

Amuza26 1F

Kitashirakawa Kubota-cho 52

Sakyo-ku, Kyoto

606-8266

Tio Pepe is located on Shigagoe Dori on the east side of the street close to the Guanghualiao dormitory and Kyoto University’s Center for Informatics in East Asian Studies.

