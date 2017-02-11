Why China won’t save the TPP

Source: East Asia Forum Author: Victor Ferguson, ANU Governments across the Asia Pacific have been searching for a path forward since President Donald Trump signed an executive order withdrawing the United States from the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP). Australia is leading the effort to salvage the agreement, holding high-level discussions across the course of the past fortnight with Canada, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand, Malaysia and Singapore. Among the various proposals to keep the deal afloat was Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull’s suggestion that the door could be opened to new members that might fill the space left open by Washington. In particular, Turnbull identified China as one possible candidate, telling the media: ‘Certainly there is the potential for China to join the TPP’. The grounds for such optimism appear weak. First, the TPP is now much less attractive to potential new members without access to the US market. More importantly, the agreement contains at least one chapter of new trade and investment rules that Beijing is unlikely to accept: the provisions on state-owned enterprises (SOEs) and designated monopolies. Chapter 17 of the TPP sets out a series of obligations on governments and SOEs “principally engaged in commercial activities”. Article 17.4 requires SOEs to act ‘in accordance with commercial considerations’ when engaged in transactions unrelated to the provision of public services, and prohibits discrimination on the basis of nationality during such transactions. Articles 17.6–17.8 prohibit the specific provision of ‘non-commercial assistance’ (NCA) where it would cause ‘adverse effect’ or ‘injury’ to other TPP members. Article 17.10 sets out extensive transparency rules, requiring members to produce a publicly available list of all SOEs and provide information where requested relating to government involvement with SOEs. China is not going to accept such provisions in a hurry. SOEs are a fundamental pillar of China’s socialist market …continue reading