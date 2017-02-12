Trump’s stoush with Japan over autos

Source: East Asia Forum Author: Shujiro Urata, Waseda University US President Donald Trump has dumped on Japan for the huge imbalance in its bilateral automobile trade with the United States. Japan’s auto exports to the United States have outnumbered its imports by a large margin for many years. In 2016, Japan exported 1.75 million autos to the US, while Japan imported just under 20,000. Trump claims that the auto trade imbalance is unfair. He says that his administration will increase tariffs on Japanese auto imports from 2.5 per cent to 38 per cent — which happens to be the tariff rate imposed on US beef imports by the Japan — to correct the imbalance. Japan and the United States are on the verge of reigniting their old trade battles over automobiles, which were at the heart of the bitterness in their trade relations in the 1980s and 1990s. . What are the facts of the problem? Japan’s auto imports have increased more or less continuously over the years and reached 351,382 in 2016. Imports then were 9.1 per cent of the Japanese market. Although the market share of imports in the Japanese auto market is significantly lower than the US where its around 30 per cent, it’s almost twice that in the EU at around 5 per cent. What stands out in recent years is the changing nature of imports from the US and the EU. The number of US automobile imports to Japan declined from 23,381 in 2013 to 19,933 in 2016, while imports from the EU increased from 239,090 to 251,115. Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Volkswagen and other European cars have become very popular brands in Japan. Some claim that entry into the Japanese auto market is very difficult for foreign automakers. Ford Motor Company recently announced its withdrawal from Japan, citing difficult market conditions. But Japan imposes no tariffs …continue reading